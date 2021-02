I watched SNL in real time on Saturday. Blessing in disguise otherwise I would have missed Wayne and Garth. You heard right! They're BACK! At first I thought they were doing a bit on SNL. As soon as I saw the Uber Eats logo I put the two and two together, they're doing a commercial for Super Bowl!

Here's for hoping we see it in real time here in Canada. If not, I'm sure we'll be able to find it the following day on YouTube.

- Pam -

Image from HERE

Video from HERE