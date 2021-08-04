iHeartRadio

Watch: Weezer Covers Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'

skulls

Curious? Ya I was too. HA Take a listen, below.

 

 

All I'm going to say is that this Weezer is cover is better than Weezer covering 'Africa' Toto. 

 

- Pam - 

Image from HERE
Video from HERE 

