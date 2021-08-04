Watch: Weezer Covers Metallica's 'Enter Sandman' Pam Kirby Curious? Ya I was too. HA Take a listen, below. All I'm going to say is that this Weezer is cover is better than Weezer covering 'Africa' Toto. - Pam - Image from HERE Video from HERE Watch: Guy Buries Booze Before Lollapalooza, Digs Up At Festival Watch: Grandma Babs Share Dishwasher Drying Hack Adam Driver Stars In Bizarre Fragrance Commercial Video shows lightning striking Edmonton Elks' stadium A short but intense storm last night. At this time it is not known what exactly was hit by lightning around Commonwealth Stadium but as you can see from the video, something was definitely hit. Tom Morello Covers Highway To Hell With Springsteen & Vedder Jet Pilot Goes to the Fair Pro-tip. Never take a jet pilot to the carnie. Save your tickets. If they've pulled multiple "Gs" then I don't think The Zipper of Drop of Doom is gonna scratch them where they itch. Watch: ZZ Top Plays First Concert Following The Passing of Dusty Hill Watch: Airline Crew Duct Tapes Aggressive Man to Seat Midflight Limp Bizkit Full Show From Lollapalooza 2021 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 12 Contests Bear-B-Que Sauce Win Tickets To An Edmonton Elks Home Game Join the Bear Rock Squad