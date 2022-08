Gotta admit - I'm looking at Harry Potter very differently now.

Back in May a 'teaser' trailer was shared:

Now we have the full trailer:

Daniel Radcliffe stars as Weird Al Yankovic in the upcoming "unexaggerated true story" Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Directed by Eric Appel, the film will be available on The Roku Channel on November 4, 2022.

-jess