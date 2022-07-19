iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
24°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Watch: Wild Alberta Storm Rips Through South Eastern Alberta

brockb

No injuries or missing people were reported by Monday afternoon, but a lot of damage was caused after a storm ripped through Southern Alberta on Monday.

Redcliff RCMP shared that officers and other emergency responders recieved many calls about damaged homes from a "possible tornado touching down." 
Apparently there was a report of an 'overturned motorhome on Highway 3 as well as residential structures being damaged along Highway 523 in Cypress County.'

Have a look at some of the footage shared on social media.

More pictures, videos and updates HERE.

-Jess

12

Contests