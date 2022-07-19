Watch: Wild Alberta Storm Rips Through South Eastern Alberta

No injuries or missing people were reported by Monday afternoon, but a lot of damage was caused after a storm ripped through Southern Alberta on Monday.

Redcliff RCMP shared that officers and other emergency responders recieved many calls about damaged homes from a "possible tornado touching down."

Apparently there was a report of an 'overturned motorhome on Highway 3 as well as residential structures being damaged along Highway 523 in Cypress County.'

Have a look at some of the footage shared on social media.

That was a bit breezy! Pardon my language. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/CbRoQnqpqI — Brock Beach (@brock_beach) July 18, 2022

Another pretty incredible story. This gentlemen saw the wall of rain "shift from one direction to the other" and screamed to take cover while heading for the basement while another gentlemen jumped into the bathtub. Then, the roof "exploded" and was tossed. #ABstorm pic.twitter.com/ktulfGrL3n — Francis Lavigne-Theriault (@FLTstorm) July 19, 2022

Incredible timelapse of the dangerous storm yesterday in Medicine Hat taken by Matt Piotrowski #abstorm pic.twitter.com/6VPPSx70ap — Brandon Houck (@HouckisPokisewx) July 19, 2022

Early video of the tornado-warned storm that swept through Medicine Hat from downtown on July 18, can barely see Crescent Heights. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/TO55fy18tE — A Curt Response (@CurtLJackson) July 19, 2022

-Jess