Watch: William Shatner Gets Emotional Trying to Articulate His Experience In Space

william

Beam me up, Bezos! 

William Shatner was the oldest person to have ever traveled to space. Chatting with Jeff Bezos following the wild ride, Shatner is at a loss for words. See below. 

 

- Pam - 

Image from HERE
Video from HERE 

