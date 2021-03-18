iHeartRadio

Watch: Woman In Vancouver Shares A Video Of Her Being Followed

creepy

Stay alert. Stay Safe. As the old saying goes. Still rings true! 

A woman in Vancover Jamie Coutts speaks out on social media about the strange encounter. 

See below.

 

 

Not going to lie. Watching these videos, I got goosebumps. It could have been anyone, any where! It's important to scan ones surroundings. Only one headphone in, or no headphones at all. Invest in self defense be it classes on how you can protect yourself when in compromising situations or even pepper spray.

I wanted to share this to stress the importance of staying safe. Trust your gut. Be alert. Let's take care of one another! 

- Pam - 

Image from HERE
Video from HERE
Story from HERE 

