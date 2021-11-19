Watch: Woman Shares Shots When She Can't Take Bottle Through Security
What have you had to get rid of before you head through security? An entire bottle of Vodka?
@latinnbellaa shared a video on TikTok of a woman going through airport security. She was told that she couldn't take a bottle of Vodka and Malibu through security.
So, what do you do?
Share the wealth!
@latinnbellaa #fyp #miami #funny ♬ original sound - D
I can't stop thinking about how unsanitary this is though haha Sharing bottle with strangers? Nope!
-Jess