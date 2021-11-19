iHeartRadio

Watch: Woman Shares Shots When She Can't Take Bottle Through Security

shots

What have you had to get rid of before you head through security? An entire bottle of Vodka?

@latinnbellaa shared a video on TikTok of a woman going through airport security. She was told that she couldn't take a bottle of Vodka and Malibu through security.

So, what do you do?

via GIPHY

Share the wealth!

@latinnbellaa #fyp #miami #funny ♬ original sound - D

I can't stop thinking about how unsanitary this is though haha Sharing bottle with strangers? Nope!

-Jess

