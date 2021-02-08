Watch: Woman Warns Others NOT To Use Gorilla Glue As Hair Product

After TikTok user Tessica Brown (im_d_ollady) realized she had ran out of hairspray...she improvised.

Instead of her usual Got2b Glued Freeze Spray, she decided to try Gorilla Glue adhesive spray.

She explains that her hair has been stuck in the same style for about a month, and not by choice.

In an update she shared, she went to the hospital for help to try and move the adhesive spray from her hair.

-Jess