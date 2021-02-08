iHeartRadio

Watch: Woman Warns Others NOT To Use Gorilla Glue As Hair Product

gorialla

After TikTok user Tessica Brown (im_d_ollady) realized she had ran out of hairspray...she improvised.

Instead of her usual Got2b Glued Freeze Spray, she decided to try Gorilla Glue adhesive spray.

@im_d_ollady

Stiff where????? Ma hair 🤬🤬

♬ original sound - Tessica Brown

She explains that her hair has been stuck in the same style for about a month, and not by choice. 

In an update she shared, she went to the hospital for help to try and move the adhesive spray from her hair. 

@im_d_ollady

Update ##gorillaglue ##viral ##update

♬ original sound - 60 second sounds
@im_d_ollady

Full updates will now be available on YouTube ##gorillaglue ##gorillagluegirl ##viral ##fyp ##foryoupage ##update

♬ original sound - Tessica Brown

-Jess

