Watch: Woman Warns Others NOT To Use Gorilla Glue As Hair Product
After TikTok user Tessica Brown (im_d_ollady) realized she had ran out of hairspray...she improvised.
Instead of her usual Got2b Glued Freeze Spray, she decided to try Gorilla Glue adhesive spray.
@im_d_ollady
Stiff where????? Ma hair 🤬🤬♬ original sound - Tessica Brown
She explains that her hair has been stuck in the same style for about a month, and not by choice.
In an update she shared, she went to the hospital for help to try and move the adhesive spray from her hair.
@im_d_ollady
Update ##gorillaglue ##viral ##update♬ original sound - 60 second sounds
@im_d_ollady
Full updates will now be available on YouTube ##gorillaglue ##gorillagluegirl ##viral ##fyp ##foryoupage ##update♬ original sound - Tessica Brown
-Jess