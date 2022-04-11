iHeartRadio

Watch: Women Confesses To Going on 16 Dates For Free Meals

free

“To clarify all these men asked me out on dates.” 

TikTok user @mccall_brock confessed on a video that while is College she was so broke that she couldn't afford food. What did she do? Apparently, she went on 16 different dates to score a free meal. 
...girls...gotta...eat?

@mccall_brock haha hungry girl #college #dating #relatable #freshmenthings #utah #provo #byu #crazy #dinner #comedy #humor ♬ Crazy - Patsy Cline

Just like any controversial thing online - some people are proud and the rest...pissed.

-Jess

