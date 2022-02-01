iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
-20°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Watch: Worst Date Stories - Guy Builds Mountain Of Chewed Gum

gumchewed

TikTok user Meelayna recently asked followers for their worst date stories, and shared some of the best responses.

This one definitely takes the cake. 

One woman claimed that her date kept every piece of gum he had ever chewed in a mountain on the side of his bed.

@meelayna This was the most fucked up thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life, happy chewing bro #datingstoriesfromhell #dating #gum #viral #fyp ♬ Curb Your Enthusiasm - Main Theme - Geek Music

Noooooooooo!!!

-Jess

 

12

Contests