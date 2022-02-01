Watch: Worst Date Stories - Guy Builds Mountain Of Chewed Gum
TikTok user Meelayna recently asked followers for their worst date stories, and shared some of the best responses.
This one definitely takes the cake.
One woman claimed that her date kept every piece of gum he had ever chewed in a mountain on the side of his bed.
@meelayna This was the most fucked up thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life, happy chewing bro #datingstoriesfromhell #dating #gum #viral #fyp ♬ Curb Your Enthusiasm - Main Theme - Geek Music
Noooooooooo!!!
-Jess