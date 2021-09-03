iHeartRadio

Watch: Yellowstone Season 4 Trailer Drops

yellowstone2

Come on November!!!!!

Holy butts I'm excited! Season 4 premieres Sunday, November 7 on Paramount.

Season 3 ended with a lot of questions about our favourite characters. Back in December Kevin Costner who plays ranch owner John Dutton had this to say about his characters fate: "I can’t say. There’s an ending that you’re gonna see, hopefully it’s a powerful one for you. Just try to enjoy it right up to the end if you can."

Plenty of time to hop on the Yellowstone train before the new season!

-Jess

