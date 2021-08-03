Watch: ZZ Top Plays First Concert Following The Passing of Dusty Hill

It was last week July 28th, 2021 news spread like wild fire regarding the passing of Dusty Hill. A legend in his own right for his bassist gutair skills in the band ZZ Top. The show must go on. With the blessing of Dusty Hill, of course. Billy Gibbons says 'Dusty gave me the directive'.

Footage from the first show without Dusty Hill was July 30, 2021 at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. See below.

- Pam -

Photo of Billy Gibbons on stage, used in the thumbnail from HERE

Video from HERE