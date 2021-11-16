Water Your Christmas Tree - The Most Metal PSA Ever
Well, there's one way to get the point across!
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission tweeted out a warning about the dangers of leaving your Christmas tree dry. Always keep that bad boy hydrated because...this might happen:
Soon. pic.twitter.com/KgEFfROIKD— US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) November 14, 2021
Is this a PSA about fire hazards? Or an album you would buy?
Another great part about it? The USCPSC replied to many comments about it: "Welcome new followers from Skeleton Twitter, Metal Twitter and 'Why do I find this skeleton attractive?' Twitter."
"Can I screenshot?"— US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) November 15, 2021
This is your CPSC holiday fire safety flaming skeleton walking out of a Christmas tree graphic, America.
Screenshot, save, and share away.