iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
-6°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Water Your Christmas Tree - The Most Metal PSA Ever

uscpajc

Well, there's one way to get the point across!

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission tweeted out a warning about the dangers of leaving your Christmas tree dry. Always keep that bad boy hydrated because...this might happen: 

Is this a PSA about fire hazards? Or an album you would buy?

Another great part about it? The USCPSC replied to many comments about it: "Welcome new followers from Skeleton Twitter, Metal Twitter and 'Why do I find this skeleton attractive?' Twitter."

12

Contests