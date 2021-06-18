Woman Calls Boyfriend To Her Work To Fight One Of Her Co-Workers

This is such a bizare situation. If anybody ever called me and said "can you come fight somebody for me?" I would laugh as I hung up on them. Maybe that's just me, me I'm not in the business of scrapping for no reason at all.



All that said, I will award some points for the form on these suplexes. Brock Lesnar would be impressed!

She called her bf to come fight her coworker and... 😐😭 stop letting ppl set y'all up to fight cause once their emotions are involved they can careless about you & your well being pic.twitter.com/DsK69cvt5F — NoPauseTv (@NoPauseTv) June 17, 2021