iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
19°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Woman Calls Boyfriend To Her Work To Fight One Of Her Co-Workers

work fight boyfriend

This is such a bizare situation. If anybody ever called me and said "can you come fight somebody for me?" I would laugh as I hung up on them. Maybe that's just me, me I'm not in the business of scrapping for no reason at all. 

All that said, I will award some points for the form on these suplexes. Brock Lesnar would be impressed!

Contests