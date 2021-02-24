Woman Finds Kilo of Coke in Second Hand Crochet Bag

Ever get any extra 'goodies' when you go thrifting??

This lady did!

Future crafter goes bargain hunting, gets more than she bargained for.https://t.co/AF4C3BOBhI — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) February 22, 2021

Seattle Police reported that a woman went into a local thrift store and decided to pick herself up a new hobby! Crocheting.

Once she opened the crochet kit, she found a "heavy, suspicious-looking item wrapped in yellow with 100% written on it."

The woman called 911, and police confirmed that the package contained a full kilo of cocaine.

-Jess