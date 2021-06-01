Woman Shares Her Fudge Recipe On Her Tombstone

She was known for bringing her fudge everywhere, so why not share the recipe to remember her?

Apparently this was Grandma Kay's wish. Kathryn Andrews passed away at age 97, in December 2019, and was buried next to her late husband. When Grandma Kay's husband died she made it known that she would like her famous fudge recipe on her gravesite.

So sweet, and a perfect way to remember her.

-Jess