Woman Walks Into The Road During Bike Race And Gets Struck

I have several questions. Most importantly, what what she thinking here? And why are there people on that side of the barrier that's supposed to keep people back from the road? Oh and also, WHAT THE HELL WAS SHE THINKING?!?!?

'The Thrill of Victory and the Agony of Defeat.' 55-mile cycling race in Spain's Canary Islands. Guy closing in on the finish line for the win. Things did not work out. . . 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/HBEZ7jX0DS — Don Lewis (@DonLew87) October 25, 2021