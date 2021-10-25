iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Woman Walks Into The Road During Bike Race And Gets Struck

woman hit by bike

I have several questions. Most importantly, what what she thinking here? And why are there people on that side of the barrier that's supposed to keep people back from the road? Oh and also, WHAT THE HELL WAS SHE THINKING?!?!?

12

Contests