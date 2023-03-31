iHeartRadio

Women Drives Around To Get All The Birthday Freebies


freebies

I've never really taken advantage of occasion freebies. 

Maybe one free anniversary dessert at The Keg in my life! hah

This women (@tres_bouttique3) drove around on her birthday and took advantage of all the freebies she knew about...pretty good haul.

@tres_boutique3 Drove around and got all my FREE birthday items from stores and restaurants!! Thank you @krispykreme @jerseymikes @publixsupermarkets @kohls @slimchickens @nothingbundtcakes #freebirthdaythings #capricorn #jan19th ♬ original sound - TRES Boutique

The comment section proved there's definitely more that she missed. Obviously in the States, but I'm sure there's a ton here too!

-Jess

