YEG Semicolon Tattoo Week Kicks Off Today
Presented by YEG Mental Health, Semicolon Tattoo Week takes place May 10-16, 2022.
Why a semicolon?
"A semicolon is used when an author could've chosen to end their sentence, but chose not to. The author is you, and the sentence is your life." (via Semicolon Project)
YEG Mental Health is urging everyone to show support for mental health awareness, organizations and local tattoo shops by booking a tattoo this week from any participating shops.
Several local shops in will be offering 3 different tattoo designs chosen by the YEG Mental Health committee - including the Semicolon tattoo.
Other designs include: dopamine, and the phoenix. You can book through a shop of your choice. Price will be the shop's hourly rate, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Eating Disorder Support Network of Alberta.
Shops taking part:
CAPITAL TATTOO
Appointments May 10-16,2022
ACES N SPADES TATTOO
Appointments May 10-16,2022
FAWN AND EMBER TATTOO
Artist Jayda Kaptay
Appointments May 10-16,2022
DRAGON FX WEST ED
Appointments May 10-16, 2022
Walk-ins welcome May 13, 2022
DRAGON FX KINGSWAY
Appointments May 10-16,2022
Walk-ins May 13, 2022
MYSTIC POINT TATTOO
Appointments May 10-16, 2022
-Jess