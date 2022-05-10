YEG Semicolon Tattoo Week Kicks Off Today

Presented by YEG Mental Health, Semicolon Tattoo Week takes place May 10-16, 2022.

Why a semicolon?

"A semicolon is used when an author could've chosen to end their sentence, but chose not to. The author is you, and the sentence is your life." (via Semicolon Project)

YEG Mental Health is urging everyone to show support for mental health awareness, organizations and local tattoo shops by booking a tattoo this week from any participating shops.

Several local shops in will be offering 3 different tattoo designs chosen by the YEG Mental Health committee - including the Semicolon tattoo.

Other designs include: dopamine, and the phoenix. You can book through a shop of your choice. Price will be the shop's hourly rate, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Eating Disorder Support Network of Alberta.

Shops taking part:

CAPITAL TATTOO

Appointments May 10-16,2022

ACES N SPADES TATTOO

Appointments May 10-16,2022

FAWN AND EMBER TATTOO

Artist Jayda Kaptay

Appointments May 10-16,2022

DRAGON FX WEST ED

Appointments May 10-16, 2022

Walk-ins welcome May 13, 2022

DRAGON FX KINGSWAY

Appointments May 10-16,2022

Walk-ins May 13, 2022

MYSTIC POINT TATTOO

Appointments May 10-16, 2022

MORE INFO HERE.

-Jess