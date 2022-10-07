Your Long Weekend Binge - The Raccoons Streaming On Crave

Welcome back to Evergreen Forrest!

Were you a fan of The Racoons? The beloved Canadian cartoon series ran from 1985-1991. Remember Bert Raccoon? Ralph? Melissa? And how can you forget Cyril Sneer??

It was announced on their social media pages that after 4 decades the animated show would be streaming on Crave starting this weekend! Seasons 1 and 2 drop on Saturday, (October 8) while 3-5 AND "four animated specials, to follow at a later date."

Well, I'm not leaving my couch this weekend...I LOVED this show, cannot wait to re-watch it all!

-Jess