Yukon and McCord's - Worst Show Ever Job Fair - Master List

Cona Construction in Edmonton looking for 5 more framers to join our team. Residential and commercial framing. 780-240-3640

True Link Safety Inc.We are hiring for Emergency Medical Responders/Primary Care Paramedics and Advanced Care Paramedics for a Busy Year ahead. Out of town work, Oilfield experience an asset. Competitive Pay. Contact Claudette at claudette@truelinksafety.com or phone 587-566-4167

Edge Equipment is hiring for the following positions, Equipment Sales and Rental Coordinator

Edge Equipment Ltd. is Edmonton’s premier heavy and compact equipment provider, and we are hiring! Edge is looking for a motivated and experienced sales and rental coordinator with the following skillset.

- 5+ years of sales experience.

- Knowledge of the Heavy and Compact Equipment market is a strong asset.

- Proficient in Excel, Outlook & Word, experience using CRM software is considered an asset.

- Customer Relationship management experience including quoting, invoicing, interfacing, and billing. Experience with rental contracts is an asset.

- Comfortable working in an office environment.

- Comfortable with local travel during working hours

- Clean drivers abstract.

If you think you are a good candidate please submit a resume and cover letter.

Sales and Marketing Coordinator

The duties of the Marketing & Sales Coordinator include, but are not limited to, the following:

Create and manage content for social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Linkedin

Communicate with the sales team to create relevant seasonal promotions

Engage with other relevant accounts on all social media outlets

Share manufacturer information and promotions with customers through social media and email marketing campaigns

Keep records of all equipment for sale with photos and videos

List equipment for sale on a variety of different platforms and groups

Communicate with potential equipment sellers and buyers

Update website inventory

Coordinate Media buying

Produce Marketing Material for various print and digital media outlets

Develop video content and manage Youtube channel

EDUCATION

The successful candidate will have a Marketing Degree or Diploma or equivalent. Other relevant experience may be considered.

Mechanic

Edge Equipment Ltd. is Edmonton’s premier heavy and compact equipment provider, and we are hiring! Edge is looking for a motivated and experienced Mechanic with the following qualifications,

Journeyman or 4th year on road off road

Valid driver’s license

Owns their own tools

Minimum 5 years experience

Wage to be negotiated.

Forestry Equipment experience, skid steers and lawnmowers will be considered an asse

If you think you are a good candidate please submit a resume and cover letter.

Let me know if you require any additional information from me.

Thanks,

Matthew Lepchuk I Marketing & Sales

Edge Equipment

12704 149 Street

Edmonton, AB

(780)455-3343

www.edgeequipment.com

www.forestry-mulchers.com



Fountain Tire

Sherwood Park (Kaska Road)

109 Kaska Road , Sherwood Park , Alberta , T8A 4E7

Fountain Tire Sherwood Park (109 Kaska Road) is looking for experienced, responsible, safe and dedicated associates to join our team as Automotive Tire Technicians!

What kind of person are we looking for?

We are looking for an expert in passenger tires who has at least one year of experience

A valid driver's license is required (without exception). You must also be able to show us you are responsible on the road by providing a satisfactory driver's abstract

This work can unpredictable, physical, wet etc and we need someone who will be up for the challenge

A team player with a can-do attitude

What each day will bring:

Something different! You never know what kind of vehicle or tire you may be required to work on

You could be inspecting, installing, balancing, rotating, and/or repairing passenger or light truck tires/wheels

Amazing customers to impress with your professional and friendly customer service

The responsibility to keep yourself and your coworkers safe

Pride in the work you've done keeping your customers safe and on the road!

What is in it for you?

Competitive pay and thoughtful scheduling to ensure a good work life balance

We take care of you and your family with our impressive health, dental and vision benefits

A retirement savings plan with company matching to help you achieve your financial goals

Save your money with our staff discounts on tires, parts and mechanical services at all Fountain Tire locations

Growth opportunities into apprenticeship, sales or leadership roles - Own your own Fountain Tire Store!

Apply online or in store (109 Kaska Road) or during business hours and ask for Rick today!

Candidates to email f082@fountaintire.com



Financial Coaches Wanted

Challenge yourself to learn about money! Are you looking for a change in your career, your present situation, or life? Are you the type of person that enjoys helping people? We currently are offering training/classes (LLQP) in preparation to write your AB license, and if successful, we cover the costs. If you are that person, we have an opportunity for you to join an experienced team that will continue your training and help you build your own team/ business.

Some advantages:

1. Put in your own hours;

2. Work part-time or full-time;

3. Free education;

4. Manage your own Finances;

5. and pay yourself and much more.............

No previous experience needed, training provided. We have a team to support you if you are ready to take the challenge. Become a financial coach in as little as two weeks.

Website: jordandelorme.com

Email: jordan.delorme@hotmail.com

Canadian Fence

Must be willing to work outside and able to carry 30lb

No experience needed as training will be given to the right candidate but fencing experience wuld be an advantage.

$18-$22 an hour depending on experience.

Send resumes to:

admin@canadianfence.ca



Experienced Concrete Cutters, Laborers, GPR Scanner Technician

Contracting company is looking for experienced Concrete Cutters, Laborers and GPR Scanner Technicians. Motivated, reliable individuals that work well on their own as well with a team. The candidates will be problem solvers, posses a valid driver’s license, CSTS2020, safety and career orientated, be able to pass pre employment testing.

Experienced Concrete Cutter – Experience in wall sawing, slab sawing, core drilling

Laborer – duties would include but not limited to safety watch, demolition, removal of rubble and debris on construction site, must be physically fit and able to lift up to 100 lbs

GPR Scanner Technicians – to utilize equipment to detect objects embedded in or below concrete structures

Experience in construction as asset:

Fall protection, Elevated Work Platform, Standard First Aid, an asset

Forward resume to hr.walserltd@gmail.com with position applying and salary expectations and copy of tickets.

Spirit Leaf Cannabis - Cannabis Conscierge Part Time - QCW and sell safe - 587-285-4444

Pitbull energy services is seeking class 1 and 3 Vac and Water truck operators and track hoe operators. All must have oilfield experience and related tickets and be able to pass a drug and alcohol test. Shift rotation is 21 in and 10 days out. Benefits available after 3 months. Email hr@pitbullenergyservices.com - 17809109068

5879854528 Stellar flooring is hiring a warehouse coordinator.

19028775943 - Hey boys, listening to you out here in the east coast. We have a serious construction boom right now. We're helping drywallers move to Nova Scotia. Accommodations, help with moving costs and top piece rates and hourly wages available for experienced men/women. Drywall Gurus drywall_gurus on Instagram We used live in Edm for 12 years. Love the city and The Bear but rates were so bad we had to move home. Hate to take workers from AB but we need them here as well.

7803182589 - Safety tickets WHMIS, CSTS, and confined space are a must. Bonus if you have Fall Pro, MEWP/EWP/AWP, and H2S. They can send resumes to shollett@parkderochie.com hiring industrial painters for a local in town project at a refinery just outside of Fort Saskatchewan. 40-50 hours a week currently with weekends off

jeff - 18$/hour - 780-450-1258 - Scott or Isia - Treads Work - manufacturing

Hi we are currently looking for spray foam installers with 2 yrs plus experience. Ideal Insulation and Roofing and we are also looking for a couple laborers to work in our foam and or attic departments. Great company and very busy with work. Looking for great people. They can call Jay at our office 780-988-7757

Bonnie - City Market - downtown - all departments - butcher, Home meal replacement, cake decorators - 12060-104 ave - customer service

Prime Staffing -780-424-3363 - Kelly - labor, carpenter, plumbers, warehouse.

Pipestone is looking for highly self motivated experienced class 1 drivers 5 are needed ASAP for the oilfield pipelines (hourly wage plus overtime!) apply 7802426987 with resume and drivers abstract at 7805 34st

Rods Pharmacy in Wetaskiwin - pharmacy assistant and Pharm tech. - 780-312-2225 rodspharmacy@gmail.com

Chad with Max Industriual Supply - Warehouse co-ordinator - 3532-78 ave - 780-466-8101 -

PME Inc - Pipelayers, Labourers, Mainline Excavator Ops, Class 3 tandem drivers and more - PMEINC.ca

