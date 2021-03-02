Yukon Jack's Homemade Donair Recipe (Trust Us, It Rules!)

Meat:



3 Lbs regular ground beef.

(I like it greasy if you don't then mix in some lean or extra lean.)



Mix the following spices together in a bowl.



2 tsps garlic powder

2 tsps onion powder

2 tsps oregano

2 tsps salt

2 tsps pepper

2 tsps flour

1 tsp paprika

½ tsp cayenne pepper



This is where having a mixer helps. If not use a potato masher and mix and mash the spice into the beef 1/5 at a time.



Get in there with your hands. Beat the shit out of it. Punch and twist, pound on counter, whatever it takes. You need to break up the texture of that ground beef. Mash it up! Takes a while if doing it by hand...plus it's gross.



Form a meat brain.



Bake at 325 for 2 hours on the middle middle rack





(Lay down a cookie sheet and foil on the rack below to catch the meat sweat) Rotate every 30 minutes.



Let it cool or it'll just be too greasy to shave. Fridge over night is perfect.





Sweet sauce:



One can of sweetened condensed milk

1/3 cup of vinegar

2 tsp of garlic powder





Don't cheap out on the pita either. Find a lebanese bakery and get 'em fresh. I use al Salam on 34ave and 101 st. None of that grocery store shit.



I also recommend a quick flash fry after shaving your meat...that sounded weird. Just enough to get a sizzle and crisp up the edges. Do not over cook or it will be dry.



Toss pita on top of meat while flash frying and cover with lid just to steam the pita and loosen it up and make it easier to roll. Doesn't take long.



I'm sure you can fill in the blanks from here. Add cheese, sauce, onion, tomato and whatever else you'd like!







Enjoy​​​​​​​​​​​