Zoo In China Denies Its Sun Bears Are Humans In Costumes


bearzo2o

This is...something else. I can't stop watching the video. 

A zoo in eastern China has been denying allegations that the Sun Bears at the facility are in fact people dressed in costumes. The suggestions came in after a video of one of the bears standing like a human went viral.

The zoo is insisting that it really is a bear, only a little smaller and different to the ones we’re all used to.

Hangzhou Zoo shared this on their social media account from the perspective of the bear in the video circulating: “Some people think I stand like a human, and it seems that you don’t understand me that much. Previously, some tourists thought that I was too tiny to be a bear. I have to emphasize again: I am a Malayan sun bear! Not a black bear! Not a dog! A sun bear!” 

I'm not convinced it's real yet, but here's more videos of a Sun Bear 

-jess

