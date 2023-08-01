Zoo In China Denies Its Sun Bears Are Humans In Costumes

This is...something else. I can't stop watching the video.

A zoo in eastern China has been denying allegations that the Sun Bears at the facility are in fact people dressed in costumes. The suggestions came in after a video of one of the bears standing like a human went viral.

GRIZZLY MAN? A zoo in eastern China is denying suggestions some of its bears might be people in costumes after photos of the animals standing like humans circulated online. https://t.co/zDkDnkg9oG pic.twitter.com/TXdb2kARVa — ABC News (@ABC) August 1, 2023

The zoo is insisting that it really is a bear, only a little smaller and different to the ones we’re all used to.

A zoo in China insisted this is a sun bear on its hind legs and not a human in a suit – even though many cast doubt. https://t.co/Iepk8YzGho pic.twitter.com/y4LtXLKFxh — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 1, 2023

Hangzhou Zoo shared this on their social media account from the perspective of the bear in the video circulating: “Some people think I stand like a human, and it seems that you don’t understand me that much. Previously, some tourists thought that I was too tiny to be a bear. I have to emphasize again: I am a Malayan sun bear! Not a black bear! Not a dog! A sun bear!”

I'm not convinced it's real yet, but here's more videos of a Sun Bear

