Some sad news this morning, confirmed by the band.

ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill passed away, peacefully in his Houston, TX home.

Playing as the bands lead bass player and secondary vocalist since the band launched in 1969, Dusty was also one of the original founding members of ZZ Top.

And of course we will remember him as one of the 2 famous bearded beauties always rocking those signature shades.

Dusty Hill was 72 years old.

-Jess