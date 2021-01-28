Bell Let's Talk

I could talk endlessly about mental health and know how many people struggle with various degrees of depression or anxiety. As we are all designed and motivated differently, what worked for me and my experience of stumbling along, might not resonate with you. It’s not meant to and that’s okay, just so long we agree that everyone trips and stumbles. As a child, walking through my town in a small town in Devon, England I would hide in shops to avoid seeing someone I saw. God forbid me having to speak to someone! As I grew older I had to get used to being in a place that felt complicated and uncomfortable and that with each time I stumbled I'd get stronger. Some days seemed pretty sad, but I would get up and get going again. Some days it felt like a game of Snakes and Ladders and some days it feels like the movie Groundhog Day. For some reason this idea appeals to my sense of humor and allows me to do it differently the next day. As an adult these feelings don’t go away but having days like these doesn’t mean you have failed, just keep gathering and eventually you notice the stars may seem brighter in the darkest of nights. Through trial and error, I learnt to listen to myself more and listen for the cues that made sense to me, that resonated and were signposts to help me along the way. Eventually, I gathered just enough coping tools in my belt by paying attention to my daily emotional triggers and found better ways to advocate for myself. I now know that it is okay to feel the intense and confusing emotions and not ignore why I maybe feeling unsure, insecure, out of place ….. as we all have our own internal dialogue that chews away. We all come with baggage as we are not born with emotional coping tools to navigate life. Sometimes it can feel that everyone else has an easier life, or that we are not enough or as successful or other people can’t possibly have a life that is messy or as confusing as yours. Life is beautifully messy and complicated! A successful day isn’t always measured by big accomplishments. There was a time when it felt like an insurmountable achievement to have brushed my teeth that day, but my laundry was still not folded, and yes, there was a time when I couldn’t get out of bed for 2 days or wouldn’t answer the phone. Give yourself permission to be in that space for a moment as you recharge your batteries in this crazy experience we call life. If I can do it, complicated and messy that it is, you can too. Young or old we are not that much different, we all hope and dream for similar things. There are many myths out there as to what life should look like and I have come to realize I am cool with me, imperfections and all.