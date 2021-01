This may come off as a bit of a rant, but that's okay. It's a rant. I'm not sure why people are all upset about The Americans bringing out that barrel at the end of the hockey game last night.

They one the game and have the right to gloat all they want. If you don't want a team to taste the sweetness of victoy. Beat Them! Canada didn't do that and because of that USA put on a show. No big deal at all.

What are your thoughts? Were the Americans out of line?

Geoff