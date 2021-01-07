Is Cash Still King?

I was chatting with my buddy yesterday and we got talking about money. Not in the, "Hey can you lend me some money" way. In the do you still carry cash with you when you are out and about.

I thought about it and I do get the occasional bill in my life. Usually, if someone is paying me for something I picked up for them. I don't go to the machine to get any. Ever. Then I though about change. I bet I haven't had a nickle or a dime in my hand in for over a year. I have a jar of them at home and they just rest there. That's it.

Do you still carry cash? Let me know here.

