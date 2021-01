Yesterday the news I have waited over30 years finally came out. There will be another Batman and his name is.. Michael Keaton! That's right the best Batman is going to be back in the suit and I can't wait to see it. I think the only issue is that the dude is getting kind of old now. Will the new Batman have him die of a heart attack? Will he forget who the Riddler is? Who cares!? It's going to have me watching.