Are you single? Did you have a good Valentine's anyway? I hope so, but also thought of a couple positives from the day.

You saved money by not having to buy flowers and chocolates, that money saved can now be spent on the 50 percnt off candy and chocolates. It doesn't get much better than that.

Oh and I dreamt of Lik M Aids while thinking of that candy. I like that too.

Eat that chocolate folks!