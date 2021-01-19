2nd outbreak declared at RVH

Second Outbreak declared at RVH in Barrie

Royal Victoria Regional Hospital (RVH), in conjunction with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, has declared an outbreak on its Transitional Care Unit (TCU). Cases associated with the TCU outbreak include one patient, including one death and one healthcare worker.

The TCU is closed to new admissions and transfers. Patients and impacted staff who work on the unit have been swabbed and are being monitored closely for any symptoms. The TCU outbreak is associated with the ongoing outbreak on RVH’s Integrated Stroke and Rehabilitation Unit (ISU). The current cases associated with the ISU outbreak, include:

10 patients, including three patient deaths

18 healthcare workers

“We are monitoring this situation carefully and taking all necessary action to ensure the safety of our patients, staff and physicians,” says Janice Skot RVH president and CEO. “A full investigation is under way to conduct contact tracing and we have implemented our Outbreak Management Protocol which includes enhanced cleaning, surveillance, education and frequent communication to patients. As a further precaution, all staff who have recently provided care on the unit will be tested.”

RVH already has a ‘no visitor’ restriction in place and, in keeping with our policy, visitors will be permitted based on compassionate grounds only.