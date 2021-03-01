Barrie, Simcoe County back to lockdown. What does it mean?

Barrie moves to Grey-Lockdown level of restriction

Stay home, only go out for essentials, limit contacts to household only

(Barrie, ON) On advice of the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) and as declared by the Province, municipalities in the Simcoe Muskoka area including the City of Barrie will move from the Red-Control level to the Grey-Lockdown level of COVID-19 restrictions, effective at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021.

The Grey level means maximum, widescale measures and restrictions, including closures. A state of emergency, which was declared by Mayor Jeff Lehman on March 23, 2020, remains in effect for the City of Barrie.

Due to the COVID variant in our community, the SMDHU strongly advises that Barrie residents:

stay home except for essential items or work, medicine or school

avoid all social gatherings

limit close contacts to household only

work from home if possible

avoid all travel

stay home when sick

What does this mean for residents? The following limitation framework is in place as part of the Grey level in Barrie. Please note the following is subject to additional input or further restrictions by the SMDHU. Previous measures remain in effect and now also include the following:

Organized public events, gatherings and weddings, funerals and religious services:

No indoor organized public events and social gatherings, except with members of the same household. Individuals who live alone, including seniors, may consider having exclusive, close contact with another household.

10 person limit for outdoor organized public events and social gatherings, if physical distancing can be maintained.

10 people indoors or 10 people outdoors for religious services rites or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services, where physical distancing can be maintained. Virtual and drive-in events and religious services, rites or ceremonies are permitted.

Restaurants and bars

Local restaurants and bars are closed for indoor and outdoor service. Take out, drive through and delivery service is permitted, including alcohol.

Sports and Recreational Facilities/Outdoor Recreation

Facilities for indoor or outdoor sports and recreational fitness activities are closed except for: the sole use of high-performance athletes including parasport athletes, and specified professional leagues specified purposes like vaccination clinics, day camps, childcare, and social services

Outdoor recreational amenities (ice rinks, ski hills, snow trails) can be open with restrictions (no sports teams)



Meeting and Event Spaces

Retail stores, hotels and personal care services:

In-person shopping is permitted for all retail, subject to capacity limits of: 50 per cent for supermarkets and other stores that primarily sell groceries, convenience stores and pharmacies 25 per cent for all other retail, including discount and big box retailers, liquor stores, hardware stores and garden centres

Curbside pick-up and delivery at retails stores is permitted.

Stores must post their capacity limit and must have passive screening for patrons (indoor malls are required to actively screen their customers before they enter the mall)

Individuals in retail stores must physically distance and wear a face covering.

No loitering is allowed in shopping malls, and stores within the malls are subject to appropriate retail measures.

Personal care services must be closed.

Hotels can operate but pools, fitness centres and meeting rooms must be closed.

Updates to City services and facilities

The City's customer service centre, Service Barrie, will remain open for in-person, pre-booked appointments. Email service.barrie@barrie.ca or call 705-726-4242 to book an appointment or if you have questions. Residents are encouraged to continue to use the City's online services to easily apply for small building permits, pay for parking or speeding tickets, and more

The City’s recreation locations (Allandale, East Bayfield and Holly Community Centres) will be closed for use of the pool, ice and fitness centre, as well as in-person fitness classes. Virtual Recreation classes are available at play.barrie.ca and effective March 1, there is a new, low-cost monthly pass available for virtual classes.

The Barrie Public Library will be open for low-contact pick-up of holds, 24/7 returns; restrictions apply. Online programs continue.

See the province's COVID-19 Response Framework for a full list of measures. Visit the Health Unit’s website for detailed and up-to-date information on the local situation.

Vaccination information

For details about the local COVID vaccination clinics that open in Barrie starting March 1, visit simcoemuskokahealth.org. Vaccinations will be done by appointment only for priority groups, beginning with people over 85.



Additional Resources: