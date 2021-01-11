Covid-19 outbreak declared at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH)

COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at RVH

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on its Integrated Stroke and Rehabilitation unit. Seven patients who recently received care in one section of the 40-bed unit have tested positive for COVID-19, along with two staff members who are safely self-isolating at home.

All patients on the unit have been swab tested, are safely quarantining in their rooms and are being monitored closely for symptoms. All patients on the unit are on droplet/contact isolation and will be re-tested within the next week, or earlier if they develop symptoms. Patients who have been previously discharged from the unit will be contacted by public health and advised to self-isolate in their homes. The unit is closed to new admissions and transfers.

“The health and safety of staff, physicians, patients and our community remains our top priority and we are working closely with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and our Occupational Health and Wellness team to conduct a full contact tracing investigation to determine the source of the exposure and risk to other TEAM RVH members and patients on the unit,” says Janice Skot, RVH president and CEO.



RVH has implemented its Outbreak Management Protocol which includes enhanced cleaning, surveillance, education and frequent communication to patients. A s a further precaution, all staff who have recently provided care on the unit will be tested.

COVID-19 case counts are surging across the province and in our region and, today, RVH is caring for 37 COVID-positive patients, a record high. To increase capacity RVH has opened another patient care unit to care for COVID positive and pending patients.

RVH already has a ‘no visitor’ restriction in place and, in keeping with our policy, visitors will be permitted based on compassionate grounds only.