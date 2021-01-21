Covid-19 'virtual' Town Hall meeting tonight

Community leaders hold COVID-19 Town Hall

Leaders from Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU), City of Barrie, Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) and Barrie Police Service are hosting a Virtual Community Town Hall on Thursday, January 21 at 7 p.m.

Members of the public are invited to join the event to learn valuable information about the community response to COVID-19, mental health resources, vaccination rollout, as well as how to keep yourself and your family safe and healthy during the ongoing pandemic.

What: Virtual COVID-19 Community Town Hall

When: Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Who: Dr. Charles Gardner, Medical Officer of Health, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit

Janice Skot. RVH President and CEO

Mayor Jeff Lehman, City of Barrie

Chief Kimberley Greenwood, Barrie Police Service

Dr. Valerie Grdisa, CEO, Canadian Mental Health Association, Simcoe County Branch

How: To watch the virtual event live: