Covid-19 'virtual' Town Hall meeting tonight
Leaders from Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU), City of Barrie, Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) and Barrie Police Service are hosting a Virtual Community Town Hall on Thursday, January 21 at 7 p.m.
Members of the public are invited to join the event to learn valuable information about the community response to COVID-19, mental health resources, vaccination rollout, as well as how to keep yourself and your family safe and healthy during the ongoing pandemic.
What: Virtual COVID-19 Community Town Hall
When: Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 7 p.m.
Who: Dr. Charles Gardner, Medical Officer of Health, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit
Janice Skot. RVH President and CEO
Mayor Jeff Lehman, City of Barrie
Chief Kimberley Greenwood, Barrie Police Service
Dr. Valerie Grdisa, CEO, Canadian Mental Health Association, Simcoe County Branch
How: To watch the virtual event live:
- To watch on your computer, laptop or mobile phone, download the Microsoft Teams app and click on https://bit.ly/2021CommunityTownHall .
- To watch on your computer or laptop web browser enter the link https://bit.ly/2021CommunityTownHall; then click on “Watch on web instead,” then click on “Join anonymously.” *Please note this option is not compatible with Safari web browser and mobile phones.
To watch the event at a later date:
- Rogers TV will air the COVID-19 Community Town Hall on Friday, January 22nd at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Cable Channel 10.
- A recording of the event will also be available on RVH’s YouTube channel (RVH Barrie ON) following the livestream.