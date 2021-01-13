Outbreak declared over at GBGH in Midland

COVID-19 outbreak at GBGH declared over

Immediate Release

January 12, 2021 – Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH), in consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, has officially declared the COVID-19 outbreak over. The outbreak, which was initially declared on December 4, included the hospital’s 2 North inpatient unit. Several other inpatient units were part of the outbreak, but were removed on December 22 and January 5.

“Getting through this COVID-19 outbreak has been very challenging during an already difficult time throughout the past 10 months of the pandemic,” says Gail Hunt, president and CEO, GBGH. “I am proud of our teams’ diligence during the implementation of enhanced safety measures and I thank them for their commitment to bring this outbreak to an end. I’d also like to thank our community for its ongoing support and generosity. Finally, on behalf of GBGH, I’d like to offer our deepest condolences to the families of patients who passed away in connection with the outbreak.”

Although the outbreak is over, GBGH will continue following strict infection prevention and control measures such as enhanced cleaning, utilizing droplet/contact precautions for all patients and masking of patients during all care. The hospital will also continue to restrict visitation to all but essential visitors or those who meet exceptional circumstances (palliative, birthing). This decision to continue restricted visitation is due to the increased prevalence of COVID-19 in the community.

Between January 1 and 10, 60 per cent (550 people) of GBGH staff and credentialed staff received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine through the COVID-19 Immunization Clinic in Barrie.