Join Us For Our All 80's Weekend On 104.1 The Dock!

Admit it, it wasn't all bad. In fact, you secretly miss your shoulder pads, acid wash jeans and mullett and if you still have them, this weekend is for you! All Easter long weekend we will be playing nothing but the 80's! Hair bands, cheesy, catchy pop and some you may have even forgotten about will be on the cassette player all weekend long here at The Dock. So squeeze into the spandex, grap the pogo stick and relive everbody's favourite guilty pleasure decade!