47 year old man dies in crash of Ultralight plane near Port Severn

OPP Marine Unit Attend Plane Crash in Georgian Bay Township

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched at 12:39 PM May 2, 2020 to a report of a plane crash into the waters of Georgian Bay in the area of Pinery Point, Georgian Bay Township.

The OPP Communication Centre after receiving the 911 call from an area resident also dispatched the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Marine Unit who arrived on the scene of the crash shortly after the dispatch. The officers recovered and transported the lone pilot to an nearby awaiting County of Simcoe Paramedic Services Unit. Sadly, the pilot was pronounced deceased despite the efforts of emergency services claiming the life of a 47 year old male of Oro-Medonte Township.