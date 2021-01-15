A 'stunning' update from the RVH Spirit of Giving fundraiser

Community wraps its generosity around patient care over the holiday season

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) partnered with CTV Barrie, 104.1 The Dock and Pure Country 106 to host a holiday season fundraiser – the Spirit of Giving - which included a radiothon and streamathon as well as an opportunity for supporters to make a holiday season gift until the end of 2020. The initiative raised an incredible $510,731 for patient care at RVH.

“The response to our Spirit of Giving fundraiser was not only heart-warming, it was an incredible demonstration of generosity that will have a profound impact on our region – and will ultimately support RVH in its continued effort to be there in the moments that matter most,” says RVH president & CEO, Janice Skot. “TEAM RVH’s spirits were raised by each donation that was made in support of their efforts.”

The streamathon and radiothon hosted by the media outlets was proudly sponsored by title sponsor PureHealth Pharmacy. These broadcasts offered the opportunity to share inspiring stories of donor generosity, patient care testimonials, insightful interviews with care providers, musical entertainment and of course a virtual warm-hearted thank you to the community for its ongoing generosity. The fundraiser inspired proud RVH supporters Steve Blanchet and Debbie DeCaire to announce a $60,000 matching gift for all donations made during the broadcasts.

“The staff at CTV Barrie, 104.1 The Dock and Pure Country 106 were ‘all in’ on this ground breaking adventure,” says Mora Austin, general manager Radio & TV Central & Northern Ontario, Bell Media. “We owed it to our listeners and viewers, we owed it to ourselves and we owed it to the healthcare workers who are putting their lives on the line each and every day. The response from our communities was truly heartwarming and proof that we are so very fortunate to live in Simcoe Muskoka and to have a facility like RVH to take care of us in times of need.”

Funds raised from the RVH Spirit of Giving Fundraiser will benefit a variety of areas including RVH’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), upgraded mammography equipment and continued investment into RVH’s Simcoe Muskoka Regional Heart Program.

RVH Foundation Director of Philanthropy, Rebbeca Truax said “it is through the generosity of the community, that RVH can purchase the best equipment and technology, to continue delivering safe, high-quality care to our region. Donor support will continue to help RVH prepare for all the moments you need us.”

For those who were unable to tune in, the RVH Spirit of Giving streamathon has been archived and can be viewed at www.RVHSpiritofGiving.ca.