A whopping $5 Million donation to GBGH in Midland

Georgian Bay General Hospital receives single largest gift in North Simcoe from Marco Mancini to transform the care experience

A $5-million gift will provide critical funding to transform the care experience for thousands of patients at Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) in Midland, ON. The Marco Mancini Family Foundation is making this historic gift to address some of the highest priority projects for the hospital in the coming year.

"I would like to thank Marco Mancini for this incredible investment in our vision of exceptional care, for every person, every time", says Gail Hunt, president and CEO, GBGH. "The Marco Mancini Family Foundation is lifting up our whole community with this extraordinary donation, providing our residents, patients and staff with hope and excitement for the future at GBGH."

A seasonal resident in Tiny for more than 20 years, Marco Mancini, has supported GBGH as the principal benefactor for local golf tournaments, contributing close to $1 million for critical equipment and enhancements to the surgical services at the hospital. His generosity over the years has inspired many local businesses and individuals to join him in investing in local healthcare, and his latest gift is no exception.

"Our hospital is the heart of this community, and we all have a role to play in its future," shares Mancini. "GBGH has cared for my family many times over the years, and I want to make sure they will be there for years to come. It was deeply important to me that amidst a global pandemic the ongoing needs outside of a COVID-19 response were still a top priority".

The investment will be made over the next few years, starting with the renovation of inpatient rooms; building a new café in the hospital’s main lobby; and helping with the electronic medical record project. GBGH and The Marco Mancini Family Foundation will continue to work together to identify other priority projects that will positively impact patient care.

"Transformational change happens when visionary community members step up to make it possible", says David Turner, chair, GBGH Foundation Board of Directors. "We are deeply grateful to the Marco Mancini Family Foundation for their incredible leadership. Marco’s generosity continues to improve healthcare for all the residents of North Simcoe, and for every patient who will benefit from exceptional care at Georgian Bay General Hospital."

"As we look to the future of GBGH we know that this remarkable gift will have a profound impact on the hospital, the healthcare teams and the patients," says Nicole Kraftscik, executive director, GBGH Foundation. "We are so grateful to have Marco Mancini and the Marco Mancini Family Foundation invest in these significant projects, and his hope, our hope, is that it will further inspire our community and seasonal community to stand with us and help accelerate our impact."