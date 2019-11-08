UPDATE - All-out search for missing man near Six Mile Lake

UPDATE

Today, November 8, 2019 at 11:00 am the body of a male was located by members of the OPP Underwater Search and Rescue Unit (USRU).

The body was later confirmed to be that of the missing male Graham SIRMAN which was found in the waters of Six Mile Lake near the land search area.

Investigators have deemed that foul play is not suspected and at this time family and involved OPP officers wish to thank the numerous members of the public and media who assisted in this intense search.

Previously

Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently attempting to locate a missing male in the Georgian Bay Township area.

Officers are looking for Graham SIRMAN who is 56 years of age of Aurora who was last seen parking his vehicle at the Wawautosa Marina and Trading Post on Six Mile Lake at 3:30 pm November 6, 2019. He was heading to a nearby summer residence on foot with his pet Newfoundland dog and has not be seen or heard from since.

He is described as being- male white, 5' 7" tall, 185 lbs, slim build , short straight hair, wearing blue jeans and a dark coloured coat, white ball cap see attached photograph.

Investigators are being assisted in the search by members of the OPP Emergency Response Unit (ERT), OPP Aviation Services, OPP Marine Unit and the OPP K-9 Unit.