Alleged drunk driver posts ride to social media

OPP Arrest Driver After Social Media Post

(TAY TOWNSHIP, ON) - Uniform members of the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) at 8:01 PM April 9, 2020 responded to anonymous driving complaint on Highway 93 in Tay Township, after the driver who appeared to be impaired was posting his driving video on social media. OPP officers located the vehicle and the male driver at a commercial establishment parking lot in the Village of Waverly and arrested him at the scene.

Further investigation by attending officers lead to a seizure of cocaine and open alcohol from the vehicle and the following charges;

Poss of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine

contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substances Act

Having care or control of a motor vehicle with open container of liquor

contrary to the Liquor Licence Act of Ontario

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

Produce false insurance

contrary to the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act of Ontario

Novice driver - B.A.C. above zero

contrary to the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario

The 24 year old male driver of Angus will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland and the Provincial Offences Court in Penetanguishene at a future date.

OPP officers always appreciate assistance by the public to help remove drivers whom present a clear danger to others on the roadway.