ATV's are allowed on Springwater roads

– Off-road vehicles have more room to roam in Springwater Township after Council voted in favour of permitting their use on most municipal roadways.

Following extensive public consultation, Springwater Council passed a by-law at their meeting on March 4 to permit off-road vehicles, as defined in the Highway Traffic Act, on a majority of maintained municipal roads, with a few exceptions.

Under the new by-law, off-road vehicles are permitted from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. daily, at any time of the year. The time restriction does not apply to anyone using off-road vehicles for farming, hunting or work purposes.

There are four sections of municipal roads that will remain restricted for off-road vehicle use:

· Carson Road from Anne Street North to Bayfield Street North

· Doran Road from Finlay Mill Road to Gill Road

· Finlay Mill Road from Bayfield Street North to Doran Road

· St. Vincent Street from the City of Barrie Limits to Pooles Road

All Provincial and County of Simcoe roads remain restricted for off-road vehicle use. Additionally, off-road vehicles are not permitted on municipal property, unless parked in a designated parking area.

Anyone using an off-road vehicle must adhere to all Highway Traffic Act regulations, including having the proper insurance, vehicle registration and safety equipment.

All pre-existing COATV agreements remain in effect.

“Council has been working with ratepayers and the COATV club to make this happen,” says Mayor Don Allen. “Allowing off-road vehicles access to the municipal road system will provide greater opportunity for them to get to the trails and enjoy the recreational amenities that Springwater has to offer.”

For additional information or to view the full by-law visit springwater.ca/ORV.