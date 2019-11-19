iHeartRadio
Barrie man sentenced for violent sex attack on teen girl

 A 40 year old Barrie man has been given a nearly five-year prison sentence, for a viscious sexual assault on a 14 year old Barrie girl, as she was walking home from school last year.
   David Partridge, a father of six, received a combined 58 month sentence, but gets credit for the 18 months he's already spent behind bars.
   He was convicted on two assaults, dating back just over a year ago, but the most aggregious was against the 14 year old girl, who's family was visibly and verbally upset at the sentence yesterday.
    The judge called it a violent and degrading attack, and a profound violation of the girls sexual integrity.

