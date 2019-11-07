Barrie Police release image of suspect vehicle in fatal hit and run

The ongoing investigation into a fatal fail to remain collision that occurred at the intersection of Wellington and Toronto Streets at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 is continuing under the direction of the Barrie Police Traffic Unit.

Upon the arrival of police, it was determined that the victim had been struck by a vehicle that had failed to remain at the scene. The victim, a 33-year-old Barrie man, was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have reviewed and are continuing to examine a number of surveillance videos that are assisting in this investigation.

As a result, one such video, which is being released and available from Barrie Police today has identified a vehicle of interest that was observed travelling westbound on Wellington Street and had stopped for the red light at Bayfield Street at 2:42 a.m. When the light at the intersection turns green, this motor vehicle continues westbound through the intersection and continues to travel on Wellington Street.

Investigators would like to speak to the driver or anyone who may have been a passenger in a mid-sized dark blue coloured pickup truck that is shown in the pictures and video being released. From the video, it is evident that there is something large in the bed of the truck that extends well above the side panels and rear fenders.

Local businesses or homes in the Wellington Street area east and west of Bayfield Street who have video surveillance equipment are encouraged to review their footage in the timeframe between 2:30 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. to see if they may have captured any images if this pickup truck . Any video surveillance that may be located that can assist in this investigation should be provided to the police immediately.

Police are asking anyone who may have additional information or information which could assist in identifying the vehicle or the driver involved to contact Constable Hale of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 extension 2913 or Sergeant John Brooks at extension 2911. The officers can also be reached by email at: mhale@barriepolice.ca or jbrooks@barriepolice.ca .