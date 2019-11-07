Big fire near Bond Head claims century home

No injuries, after a massive fire at a century home in New Tecumseth.

The blaze, at a home on the 9th line near Sideroad 20, close to Bond Head, began yesterday afternoon, and kept a huge contingent of crews on scene all day and much of last night. Crews from three neighboring municipalities arrived to lend assistance.

The flames were pouring from the roof, and officials say the metal roofing kept the heat in, and prevented a proper attack.

Adding to the problem, was the lack of any fire hydrants in the vicinity, so a relay of tanker trucks was set up, and a nearby creek was also utilized with large pumps.

Damage is extensive, but no one was home at the time of the fire, so no injuries.

They'll look for a cause today.