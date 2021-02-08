 Buy Lunch for The Food Bank

Covid has affected all of us, especially local small businesses. In particular, our restaurants are struggling right now. Restaurants are where we celebrate milestones, gather to spend time with friends and bond over delicious meals. We want to ensure we support them so they can continue to support us and our communities in the future.

104.1 The Dock and Pure Country 106 are connecting local businesses with local restaurants - to buy meals for the food bank.

We're asking businesses to commit to buying meals. These meals will be purchased at local restaurants, frozen, and donated to the local foodbank.

Fill out the form below to committ a donation. When a total of $600 is committed, we will contact you to arrange an etransfer payment to the restaurant. The restaurant will create, freeze and deliver 40 meals.