Catholic Education Director for Simcoe County to retire

Brian Beal, Director of Education for the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB) has announced his retirement, effective July 31, 2020.

Beal has served as the director of education for the past nine years and began his career in 1984 as a teacher at York Catholic District School Board. In 1989, he moved to SMCDSB where he has served for more than 30 years at many locations and in various roles, including chair of the English department, vice-principal, principal, superintendent of schools, executive superintendent of programme and services and director of education.

Beal has accepted a position as the new general secretary for the Assembly of Catholic Bishops of Ontario (ACBO). He will begin this position in September 2020.

“I consider it a tremendous privilege to have been able to work in Catholic education for so many years. I will certainly miss the everyday opportunities to witness the amazing work that we do in education to support the learning, development, spiritual growth and well-being of our most precious asset - our children,” said Brian Beal, Director of Education. “I am excited about my new role with ACBO and the ability to further the work of faith, education and community. I am incredibly proud of the work we have done over the years at SMCDSB and heartened to know that it will continue in the months and years ahead.”

“As a parent of children who have attended schools within our Board, I have always been impressed by the quality of education they have received. But since I became a trustee, I found out that one of the major reasons this is possible is due to our director of education, Brian Beal,” said Joe Zerdin, Board Chair. “Mr. Beal’s leadership and dedication to all aspects of our Board including academics, faith development, diversity and inclusion, has been second to none. He has established a bar of excellence within the Board’s operations which I greatly admire. I have also personally witnessed the respect Mr. Beal has garnered from all facets of the SMCDSB community during times of both celebration and challenges. Brian will be dearly missed by all and his legacy will stand on its own merit. It has been a pleasure working with him and the Board wishes him all the best in his retirement and any future endeavours.”