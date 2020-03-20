County Of Simcoe Encouraging Letters To Seniors
What a great idea with will make everyone feel great, and connect with seniors in our community during this time of social distancing.
During this time of #socialdistancing, the #CountyofSimcoe’s #LongTermCare homes are launching #LetterstoSeniors, a #PenPal Program to encourage residents to interact & connect with school-aged children. https://t.co/hKEudOeCTn#strongertogether @SCDSB_Schools @SMCDSB #community pic.twitter.com/HoAburt4Mp— County of Simcoe (@simcoecounty) March 20, 2020