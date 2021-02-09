iHeartRadio
Downhill skiiers are rejoicing. Hills open next week

    It looks like the hills will be alive, again, with the sound  of shushing and sliding.
    Ski resorts are finally being allowed to reopen in the province.
    All hills will be allowed to open next Tuesday, February 16th, with safety protocols in place.
    That is the same day shutdown restrictions in Simcoe-Muskoka will be lifted, although we don't know yet what colour zone we'll fall into.
   The stay-at-home order remains in place for now, but the State of Emergency comes off the books as of today.
 

