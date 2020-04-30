Drug Bust in Bracebridge

During the month of April 2020, the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) engaged in a drug investigation in the Town of Bracebridge. As a result of this investigation, arrests and search warrants were executed in Bracebridge with the assistance of the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU) on April 29, 2020.

On April 29, 2020 the OPP TRU team arrested two persons in the parking lot of Tim Horton's on Depot Drive. Soon after, the Muskoka CSCU with assistance from the Orillia CSCU executed a search warrant at a residence in the Town of Bracebridge. As a result of this investigation, two people have been charged for multiple offences and the following items have been seized:

Cocaine with a street value of up to $33,000

Over $30,000 in Canadian Currency

Oxycodone pills (varying forms) with a street value of up to approximately $31,900

Fentanyl patches with a street value of up to $12,000

A loaded 9 mm restricted hand gun

An imitation firearm

A cross-bow

Two prohibited knives

Ammunition

An ATV which was reported stolen the week of April 20, 2020

The following people have been charged:

James LABELLE (45), of Bracebridge, Ontario:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine S. 5(2) CDSA

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - OxyContin 80mg S. 5(2) CDSA

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - Oxycodone 10mg S. 5(2) CDSA

Possession of Loaded Restricted Firearm S. 95(a) CCC

Unauthorized Possession of a Restricted Firearm S. 91(1) CCC

Careless Storage of a Firearm S. 86(1) CCC

Careless Storage of Ammunition S. 86(1) CCC

Possession of an Imitation Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose S. 88 CCC

Three (3) counts of Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 S. 354(1)(a) CCC

Six (6) Counts of Possession of Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order S. 117.01(1) CCC

Three (3) Counts of Possession of Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order S. 117.01(1)

Nicole LABELLE (32) of Bracebridge, Ontario:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine S. 5(2) CDSA

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - OxyContin 80mg S. 5(2) CDSA

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - Oxycodone 10mg S. 5(2) CDSA

Possession of Loaded Restricted Firearm S. 95(a) CCC

Unauthorized Possession of a Restricted Firearm S. 91(1) CCC

Careless Storage of a Firearm S. 86(1) CCC

Careless Storage of Ammunition S. 86(1) CCC

Possession of an Imitation Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose S. 88 CCC

Two (2) counts of Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 S. 354(1)(a) CCC

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon S. 91(2) CCC

Both accused have been held for bail held via video at the Ontario Court of Justice in the City of Barrie on April 30, 2020