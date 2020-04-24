Dunlop Street improvements in Barrie ahead of schedule

Dunlop Street construction ahead of schedule; Maple Ave. intersection to close starting next week

(Barrie, ON) The next stages of the Dunlop St. construction project are moving forward with a few changes. At this time, Arnott Construction has been able to advance the construction schedule, due to an additional crew available and reduced traffic downtown.

Stage 1 of the next phase of construction, originally scheduled for March to July, is almost complete (Dunlop St. from Owen St. to Clapperton St.). Sanitary sewer, watermain and box culvert installations on Owen St. have been done. Temporary streetlights have been changed to permanent streetlights from Poyntz St to Owen St. Work on soil cells and tree pits is ongoing and the Owen St. intersection is expected to open in early June.

Stage 3, originally scheduled for September to November, will now begin next week. Dunlop St. from Mary St. to Maple Ave., including the intersection of Maple Ave., will be closed starting Monday, April 27. This work is anticipated to be complete by mid-July. The Mary St. intersection will be closed in early June until mid-July. To assist with access in the downtown area, Mary St. from Dunlop St. to Ross St. will become a two-way street. There will not be on-street parking available when Mary St. is a two-way street. Barrie Transit routes 1, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 100 will be on detour. Visit barrie.ca/TransitNotices for updated information.

Stage 2, originally scheduled to take place from July to Sept, will now begin in August. The Five Points intersection closure, the Toronto St. intersection closure and the associated work on Dunlop St. in this area will occur from August until mid-October.

The Dunlop streetscape project is replacing aging infrastructure in Barrie’s downtown. Above ground, the project will improve the pedestrian experience with wider sidewalks, while providing downtown businesses with more attractive and accessible storefronts. New streetlights, planters and trees will make for a refreshed and greener downtown.

All businesses on Dunlop Street are accessible during construction, but may be impacted by the Provincial Government’s list of essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic.​ Many downtown Barrie restaurants and cafes are offering takeout/delivery service, and some stores have online shopping. Find participating businesses using the interactive map.

The City and contractor are following all provincial direction with respect to physical distancing at work sites. Workers are limiting contact with each other and additional hand sanitizer and wipes are available. No meetings are held inside construction trailers; site meetings are conducted via teleconference.

Visit barrie.ca/DigDowntown to learn more about the project. In addition, a number of other city construction projects are proceeding at this time. For an overview of all 2020 construction projects, visit barrie.ca/roadwork.